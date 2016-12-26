Police searching for missing 25-year-old man

Baltimore Police are searching for a missing 25-year-old man.

Kevin Farmer was last seen December 5, 2016 in the 1300 block of North Broadway.

Farmer is 5 feet 7 inches, 160 pounds, and has a tattoo that reads “Felicia” on his arm.

Farmer was last seen wearing a sweater with multiple colors on it and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kevin Farmer is asked to call 911.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.