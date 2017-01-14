Police searching for missing 13-year-old

Police are asking for the public’s help in their search for missing 13-year-old Beauty Holley.

Holley was last seen Friday at 7:40 a.m. wearing a pink jacket, khaki pants and black sneakers with white stripes carrying a book bag.

Police say when she left for school Friday morning she never returned.

Holley is 4’9” tall and weighs 95 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Missing Person Unit at 443-984-7385.

