Missing teenage girl found safe

BALTIMORE, Md. - UPDATE: Missing 15-year-old girl Alexis Green has been found safe and unharmed, Baltimore Police said.

Baltimore Police are searching for missing 15-year-old Alexis Green.

Police say she was last seen in the 700 block of Yale Ave on Wednesday, January 11.

The last time she was seen she was wearing a green jacket, blue jeans, and black boots with fur around them.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

