Police: Officers may have been exposed to asbestos responding to pipe explosion

BALTIMORE - Baltimore police may have been exposed to asbestos when they responded to a steam pipe explosion in downtown Baltimore earlier this week, officials said.

In a statement police said they notified affected officers, “regarding necessary safety precautions with regards to the possibility of exposure to asbestos.”

On Wednesday, Veolia announced tests detected a low level of asbestos at the site of the pipe explosion. The company is using special asbestos remediation cleaning techniques until they can confirm the area is not contaminated. The process is expected to take several days.

The company says asbestos was used to insulate the 15 miles of steam pipe line under Baltimore.

