Police: Man wanted for sex abuse of minor

ANNAPOLIS - Annapolis police are looking for a man wanted for sexual abuse of a minor.

Police said Carlos Montoya, 37, is accused of sexual abuse of a minor with whom he lived. An outstanding warrant charges him with sexual abuse, child abuse and indecent exposure.

Montoya is five feet seven inches tall, 140 pounds with borwn eyes and black hair. Police said he worked as a carpenter and had a barbed wire tattoo on his left arm.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-260-3439 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

