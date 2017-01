Police looking for missing vulnerable teen

Police are looking for a missing vulnerable teen.

Jakeem Jacobs, 19, was last seen on January 20, 2017 in the 1900 block of Northbourne Road.

Police say Jacobs is 5’11” and weighs 150 pound.

He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and blue jeans and may not know where he lives.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.