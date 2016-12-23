Police identify tanker truck driver killed in crash on I-95

WMAR Staff
10:58 AM, Dec 23, 2016
5:28 PM, Dec 23, 2016

MDTA police say Clinton Worrell was driving the Carroll Fuel tanker truck that burst into flames in last weekend's crash on I-95. Subscribe to our YouTube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/user/WMARabc2newsMDTA

WMAR
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Police have identified the tanker truck driver who died in a major crash on I-95 in Baltimore Saturday.

Clinton Lamont Worrell, Jr., 31, from Baltimore died in the crash near Caton Avenue, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority Police.

Worrell's gas tanker truck, owned by Carroll Fuel, went over the jersey wall and burst into flames during icy road conditions around 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

RELATED: MDTA releases names of 2 people killed in I-95 crash

Two people were killed in the massive pileup, including Worrell. Nine others were taken to Shock Trauma.

A total of 68 cars were involved in the crash, the largest accident MDTA has ever experienced. MDTA spokesman Kevin Ayd the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Officials said there are still a number of unclaimed vehicles. MDTA Police are asking drivers and witnesses involved in the fatal I-95 crash to call 410-537-1208 with information. 

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android

 

Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top