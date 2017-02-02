Police, family look for answers in case of missing mother

To family and friends, it's as if 20-year-old Tonja Chadwick, whom police describe as critically missing vanished. Chadwick was last seen Jan. 28 in the 3400 block of Mayfield Avenue.

A few of Chadwick's friends and family gathered at the home of a relative.

As friends spoke, Chadwick's 4-year-old son walked to the door and flashed a smile. Friends say the little boy often asks about his mother's whereabouts.

"She's sweet and kind. She's the sweetest person you'll ever meet," said Deishon Thomas, the father of Chadwick's son.

Chadwick was reported missing after her family says she didn't pick the child up as expected. They said that was completely out of her character.

Police searched for Chadwick through nearby Herring Run Park Wednesday afternoon. Fliers were in hand as they searched for clues, while a helicopter aided. Police searched Chadwick's Baltimore apartment, too, conceding that evidence collected led them to believe her disappearance is suspicious.

"Yesterday when officers went back to the apartment to do follow-up, in reference to this case, they made entry into the apartment, and that's where we found evidence to suggest the disappearance was suspicious in nature," said TJ Smith, a Baltimore Police spokesman.

Police are also looking for Chadwick's boyfriend, 22-year-old Marco Jamal Holmes.

A relative said she's been trying to contact Holmes, so far, with no luck.

"We can't get in contact with her boyfriend," said Marcell Thomas, Deishon Thomas' mother. "The vehicle she was driving is missing and she's missing. It's been four days and she would not leave her son this long."

Police said Holmes drives a 2004 blue Infinite G35 with Maryland plates 9CS0691.

Chadwick is 5' 2", 105 pounds and was last seen in a pink shirt, leather jacket and blue jeans.

If you have any information, call Metro Crimestoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP or text tips to police at 443-902-4824.

BALTIMORE -