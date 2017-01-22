Play for J Music Benefit held all day Sunday

On Christmas morning, Jason Pierce was robbed, shot and left for dead after a night out in Baltimore. Thanks to his friends and the community, he's doing much better.

Tin Roof in Baltimore held a Play for J music benefit concert from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday. More than a dozen artists signed up to play.

"It's just important for him to know that we're not going anywhere," said Jim Hickey, a member of the Solicitors. "It's not a one day thing. We're going to be here for the long run and I just hope he's doing great, and I'm happy for his recovery."

Before he was shot, Pierce could always be found playing with his band Troll Tribe and supporting other artists.

RELATED: Community supports Baltimore bartender shot on Christmas morning

"It's a tragedy and shouldn't happen to anybody, but it does," Hickey said. "That's why we've got to pull together and keep it real."

You can find the GoFundMe for Pierce here.