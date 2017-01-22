Play for J Music Benefit held all day Sunday

Wind Advisory issued January 23 at 4:09AM EST expiring January 23 at 4:00PM EST in effect for: Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Prince Georges, Saint Marys, Baltimore City
On Christmas morning, Jason Pierce was robbed, shot and left for dead after a night out in Baltimore. Thanks to his friends and the community, he's doing much better.
Tin Roof in Baltimore held a Play for J music benefit concert from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday. More than a dozen artists signed up to play.
"It's just important for him to know that we're not going anywhere," said Jim Hickey, a member of the Solicitors. "It's not a one day thing. We're going to be here for the long run and I just hope he's doing great, and I'm happy for his recovery."
Before he was shot, Pierce could always be found playing with his band Troll Tribe and supporting other artists.