Planned Parenthood of Maryland supporters rally before Women's March

BALTIMORE - Supporters of Planned Parenthood of Maryland rallied at Ottobar in Baltimore the day before the Women's March on Washington Saturday.

Those going to the march tomorrow picked up signs and Planned Parenthood swag. A hundred and fifty people will be heading from Baltimore to DC.

Organizers said this march represents solidarity.

About 10,000 people are expected to make their voices heard Saturday in Washington.

