Planned Parenthood of Maryland celebrates 90-year anniversary

It has been 90 years since Planned Parenthood came to Maryland. In 1927, Dr. Bessie Moses opened the Baltimore Bureau for Contraceptive Advice. In 1932, it was renamed The Baltimore Birth Control Clinic. Ten years later, it became Planned Parenthood of Maryland.

PPM is one of the oldest and longest serving affiliates of Planned Parenthood Federation of America. On Thursday, the clinic held an archival exhibit to kick off their 90-year anniversary.

Dr. Laurie Schwab Zabin received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the exhibit.

"Dr. Zabin dedicated her entire career to reproductive healthcare and is a significant part of PPM's 90 year history," said Karen J. Nelson, PPM President and CEO. "She is receiving our highest honor and it is well deserved."

