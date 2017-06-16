MARC commuter train hits, kills pedestrian

Cloudy
BALTIMORE (AP) - A MARC commuter train hit and killed a pedestrian in Baltimore.
City police spokesman Donny Moses says officers are investigating Friday morning's collision.
Maryland Transit Administration spokesman Paul Shepard says the train was southbound on the Penn Line when it hit the person about 7:45 a.m. Rail service was suspended for about an hour.
There's no immediate word on who the person was or why they were on the tracks.
MARC-Penn Line Service Disruption Update
BREAKING NEWS: A person has been hit by a train in #Baltimore.
MARC-Due to a trespasser strike All Penn line trains will be suspended until further notice.