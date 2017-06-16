MARC commuter train hits, kills pedestrian

WMAR Staff
8:22 AM, Jun 16, 2017
BALTIMORE (AP) - A MARC commuter train hit and killed a pedestrian in Baltimore.

City police spokesman Donny Moses says officers are investigating Friday morning's collision.

Maryland Transit Administration spokesman Paul Shepard says the train was southbound on the Penn Line when it hit the person about 7:45 a.m. Rail service was suspended for about an hour.

There's no immediate word on who the person was or why they were on the tracks.
 

