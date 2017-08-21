Part of Columbus statue in Baltimore damaged Monday morning

12:41 PM, Aug 21, 2017
5:42 PM, Aug 21, 2017

A monument to Christopher Columbus that dates back to the 18th century was damaged early Monday morning.

Lamont Williams
Lamont Williams
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - A monument to Christopher Columbus that dates back to the 18th century was damaged early Monday morning.

Baltimore Police said they are looking into reports that the statue across from Herring Run Park was vandalized.

According to Outdoor Sculpture in Baltimore: A historical guide to public art in the monumental city, a book on Baltimore monuments, the statue is the oldest monument in the country. It was dedicated to Columbus in 1792.

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top