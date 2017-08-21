Part of Columbus statue in Baltimore damaged Monday morning
BALTIMORE (WMAR) - A monument to Christopher Columbus that dates back to the 18th century was damaged early Monday morning.
Baltimore Police said they are looking into reports that the statue across from Herring Run Park was vandalized.
According to Outdoor Sculpture in Baltimore: A historical guide to public art in the monumental city, a book on Baltimore monuments, the statue is the oldest monument in the country. It was dedicated to Columbus in 1792.