Orioles fans have the chance to meet some of their favorite players at this year’s FanFest.

The event takes place Saturday, January 28, at the Baltimore Convention Center, from 11A.M. to 6P.M. Season ticket holders have access to the event starting at 10A.M.

Activities include clubhouse tours, autograph sessions, photo opportunities and question and answer forums with players. Fans interested in autographs must buy vouchers in advance. Autograph vouchers go on sale at 10A.M. Wednesday, January 18. Details can be found here: http://m.mlb.com/orioles/tickets/info/fanfest. All proceeds benefit children’s charities through OriolesREACH. Children ages 4-14 can get free autographs at a special designated Kids Only autograph station throughout the day.

FanFest tickets cost $12 for adults. Tickets for children 14 years & under and adults 60 years & older cost $6. Admittance will be located at the Charles Street Lobby of the Convention Center, located on the corner of Pratt Street and Charles Street. Fans must enter through the doors on Pratt Street. Will call tickets can be picked up through the doors on Charles Street.

