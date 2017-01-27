Organization breaks ground on The UFC House

The Ulman Cancer Fund for Young Adults ceremonially broke ground Friday on a new facility that will help young adults visiting Baltimore for cancer treatment.

The UFC House, located at 2118 E. Madison St. in East Baltimore, will become a "home away from home" for patients and their caregivers.

"It will be the first of its kind in the state and one of the first in the country," said Brock Yetso, President and CEO of Ulman Cancer Fund for Young Adults.

What sets this facility apart from others like it, it's focused on helping cut lodging costs and prove emotional support for many young adults going through cancer treatment.

Four years ago, Yetso knew something needed to be done when he realized it cost about $10,000 to stay in the city on top of regular medical bills.

"We started seeing more and more young patients that were emptying their bank accounts to get life saving treatment," Yetso said. "We tried to find solution to it and thanks to East Baltimore and this community, they welcomed us in and this will be part of that solution."

Yesto said fundraising and construction still need to be done, but the hope is to have the UFC house opened and accepting patients by winter of 2018.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.