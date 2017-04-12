Officials see a spike in sleep-related infant deaths in Baltimore City

BALTIMORE, Md. - Baltimore City is experiencing a spike in sleep-related infant deaths.

In the first few months of this year, there have been six sleep-related infant deaths.

The increase comes as a surprise to city health officials who saw record-low numbers in the past several years.

“Between 2009 and 2016 we have had an unprecedented nearly 40 percent drop in infant mortality,” said Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen.

In 2009, 27 babies died in their sleep compared to 2015 where 13 babies passed.

At a news conference on Wednesday, Dr. Wen reminded parents to be vigilant about their child's sleeping habits.

“After every case of an infant sleep-related death, we investigate the situation in the homes and we often find these cribs have blankets and stuffed animals and are full of other things. We cannot overemphasize how important it is for the crib to be empty for the child to be alone on his or her back in a crib,” said Dr. Wen.

Parents should also follow the ABC’s – “A” for alone. Babies should never sleep in the same bed as their parents or with other objects such as blankets or toys. "B" for on their back and "C" for in a crib.

