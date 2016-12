In October, Berger's Bakery at Lexington Market was temporarily shut down by the Baltimore City Health Department because of roaches.

The temporary closing stirred buzz in the community. While the bakery does sell Baltimore's famous Berger Cookies, the cookies are made by DeBaufre Bakeries in East Baltimore.

The stand at Lexington Market was later reopened after meeting all Baltimore City Health Department requirements during a follow-up inspection.

