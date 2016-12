Tragedy struck in November when a school bus and an MTA bus crashed in Baltimore.

Six people were killed in the Nov. 1 crash, including both bus drivers. No children were on the school bus at the time of the crash.

An investigation determined a yellow school bus was traveling eastbound on Frederick Avenue when it crashed into a Ford Mustang, then hit a pillar at the Loudon Park Cemetery. The bus then continued into oncoming traffic and hit an MTA bus on its driver's side.

