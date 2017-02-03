Newborns at Maryland hospitals show off red hats for National Wear Red Day

Babies born at nine Maryland hospitals celebrated National Wear Red Day by wearing knitted red hats.

Volunteers with the American Heart Association knitted the hats for newborns at Western Maryland Health System, St. Agnes Healthcare, Medstar Franklin Square Medical Center, The Johns Hopkins Hospital, Greater Baltimore Medical Center, University of Maryland Medical Center, UM Upper Chesapeake Medical Center, Howard County General and Frederick Regional Health System.

On National Wear Red Day, the American Heart Association encourages all Americans to wear red in support of the fight against heart disease. Heart disease is the number one killer of women.