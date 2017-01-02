Baltimore residents share their 2017 New Year's resolutions

BALTIMORE - Goodbye 2016, hello 2017!

Now's the time almost half of Americans sit down and set goals for the new year, but how did you do with last year's resolutions? Do you remember what they were?

About 40 percent of Americans make New Year's resolutions, but only 8 percent keep them, according to Forbes.

Looking back, those who talked with ABC2 said they were glad to see 2016 end, and while some said it was the negativity that brought them down, others had personal losses.

"Me and my mother grew up together, we were only 19 years apart and I was an only child... I lost a lot of, like my mother, a lot of family in 2016, so just to be here was a blessing," Baltimore resident Lamont Strong said.

Now he said he's counting his blessings: His wife, family, and job, and he's looking forward to the new year.

"To love people better, that's about it," Strong said of is his resolution for the year.

"To eat more vegetables I guess... it all runs together," Baltimore resident Rob Drowos said. He said that was his goal last year, but hadn't thought about making resolutions yet this year.

Kalyn Harris said her goals were to get healthier, and go to the gym, but she said it didn't end up happening. This year, she's making more abstract goals.

"Be a better person, you know, be nice to people," she said.

When asked what goals she wished others would make, Harris said, "I hope everybody is nice to other people, we're kinda rude these days, you know? It would be nice if everybody loved one another, let's be happy!"

Experts say if you want to keep your resolution, keep it simple and tangible. For example, instead of saying "I want to get healthy," decide on something like not eating fast food for a month.

"Reading more is still definitely on the list, I think I may even throw a work out one in there for good measure, you know why not? It's 2017... I think this year is full of possibilities, so I'm really excited to see how it all works out," Baltimore resident Hanna Baker said.

