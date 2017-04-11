New mobile job center launches in Baltimore

WMAR Staff
8:18 AM, Apr 11, 2017

A mobile job center launches in Baltimore Tuesday. Mayor Catherine Pugh will help unveil the first center at Mondawmin Mall. The initiative is part of a collaboration between the Enoch Pratt Free Library, BGE and Baltimore City to target neighborhoods with high rates of unemployment.

The goal of the mobile job centers is to create resumes and apply for jobs.

The launch starts at 11 a.m. Tuesday TouchPoint Baltimore at Mondawmin Mall, located at 2401 Liberty Heights Ave.

 

