New facility being built for Baltimore Police Department's mounted unit

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - The Baltimore Police Department's mounted unit is getting some new digs. About 40 acres in West Baltimore is being slated for the new project.

The proposal includes state of the art stables, educational facilities and it's just a short ride from the B&O Railroad Museum.

The project would cost about $2.5 million. The mayor hopes it will become a popular tourist destination and a fun place to take children on field trips.

"The visits will create an experience which fosters a positive interaction between Baltimore City youth and our police department," Mayor Catherine Pugh said. "As you know, that is one of our major goals, to increase opportunities for the youth to interact with our police department."

The Baltimore Police Department's mounted unit is the oldest in the country. It was founded in 1888. Right now, it consists of seven horses that are deployed for crowd control and to community events throughout the year.