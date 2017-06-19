New BaltimoreLink bus routes now in effect

BALTIMORE - BaltimoreLink is billed as a faster, more efficient public transit system for the city. On day one, reviews were mixed.

"I knew they were going to do it, but I didn't know they were going to mess it up that bad," said rider Jeffery Davis. "All of them switched around, so I was messed up this morning."

Davis says it took him an extra hour and a half to get to work.

Latifa Alim was simply confused about the new routes.

"I think it's a blue or an orange or something like that," she said.

Starting Sunday, CityLink busses in the city will be color coded and no longer marked by number. MTA says the 12 new routes will allow busses to show up more often and better connect to other forms of transportation like light rail and metro.

Governor Hogan is using the BaltimoreLink to replace the Red Line project, which would have connected East and West Baltimore by light rail, but at a steeper price.

Some riders said the new system may work better in the end, but it will take time.

"Everybody should be alright, especially if we see how the system is supposed to be run," one said.

MTA workers will be stationed at stops to provide information to commuters. To ease the transition over the next two weeks, all BaltimoreLink rides will be free.

For more details on changes and new routes: http://mta.maryland.gov/baltimorelink