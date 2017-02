A young mother is among the latest Baltimore murder victims after she was killed and left in a ditch in southwest Baltimore.

Tonja Chadwick leaves behind a 4-year-old son who will now grow up without his mother.

Just a day after pulling her body from a wooded area at a park on the southwest side, the search for a person of interest in her killing continues.

Baltimore Police are looking for Chadwick's boyfriend, 22-year-old Marco Holmes.

"It disturbs you to know that someone was so close to you and you had no idea," said Lisa Means, who lives in an adjacent apartment building in northeast Baltimore.

Chadwick was last seen Saturday.

Police said the couple had a history of "undocumented" domestic violence. Investigators found blood at their apartment, police said Friday in a news briefing.

A neighbor, identified only as 'Toine, said he saw Chadwick with three men he'd never seen before.

"I was pulling in. I saw three guys upstairs and they were looking at me suspicious," he said.

Police searched five different locations hoping to find her, including Herring Run Park, not far from where she was last seen.

A tip led police to their gruesome discovery at Daisy Park Thursday night.

Police said Holmes drives a blue 2004 Infiniti G35 with Maryland plates 9CS0691.

At a home listed as Holmes' address, a woman who claimed to be Chadwick's mother said she doesn't know where Holmes was but said she had spoken with investigators.

"This is now a murder investigation and not just a missing person investigation, so that really lends to the reason we need to get ahold of him," said Chief T.J. Smith, a Baltimore Police spokesman.

Police would not say if they thought Holmes was still in the Baltimore area.

If you have information, police ask that you call Metro Crimetoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP or text tips to 443-902-4824.

