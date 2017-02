The nation's first gas street lamp will be rededicated Tuesday.

It was first lit 200 years ago on Feb. 7.

BGE and the City of Baltimore will unveil a new historic marker and plaque will be unveiled.

The ceremony will feature BGE employees who have worked to refurbish the gas street lamp through the years.

It begins at 10 a.m. on the corner of North Holliday and East Baltimore Streets in Downtown Baltimore.

