NAACP to host 109th Annual Convention in Baltimore

The NAACP will host its 109th Annual Convention in Baltimore City.

Mayor Catherine E. Pugh and Baltimore Branch NAACP President Tessa Hill-Aston met with civic and corporate leaders to make the announcement Friday.

Officials gathered at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum to outline plans for the convention and present the economic impact it will have on Baltimore City.

The convention will be held July 22-26.

