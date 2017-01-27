Muslim community speaks out about possible executive order

President Trump has taken executive action to crack down on immigration and build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border--both of which could affect immigrants seeking a better life. He also talked about a blanket ban on immigration from Muslim heavy countries like Iran, Syria and Iraq.
As he plans to make immigration tougher from predominantly Islamic countries, those who worship Baltimore-area mosques say there's two sides to every story.
"Some of our family members and and members and friends of our members are going to be caught up in the ban," said Abdul Latif Bennett of the Baltimore Ahmadiyya Muslim community.
That ban hasn't been clearly outlined, nor officially called a ban, but still, those in the Muslim community worry.
"It makes me very sad because I feel for my Muslim brothers and sisters overseas and to be grouped in with a terrorist organization," said Hispanic Muslim, Anisah Gonzalez.