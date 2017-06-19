MTA fares hike 10 cents on Sunday

The Maryland Transit Administration will increase its transit fares starting Sunday, June 25.

A single-trip fare will increase from $1.70 to $1.80 for local bus, light rail, Metro Subway and mobility/paratransit.

The 10-cent increase is part of a mandated increase by the Maryland General Assembly.

This comes as the MTA rolls out its BaltimoreLink bus routes.

