MTA fares hike 10 cents on Sunday

The Maryland Transit Administration will increase its transit fares starting Sunday, June 25. A single-trip fare will increase from $1.70 to $1.80 for local bus, light rail, Metro Subway and mobility/paratransit. The 10-cent increase is part of a mandated increase by the Maryland General Assembly.
This comes as the MTA rolls out its BaltimoreLink bus routes.
