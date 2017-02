BALTIMORE - The Maryland Transit Administration will temporarily close the Light Rail in downtown Baltimore.

Crews will be working on track repairs along Howard and Pratt Streets.

The shutdown will start Friday, Feb. 3, at 6 p.m. and will last through the weekend until Monday, Feb. 6, at 5 a.m.

Light Rail station that will be closed are as follows:

Penn Station

University of Baltimore/Mount Royal

Cultural Center/State Center

Centre Street

Lexington Market

University Center

Convention Center.

MTA is offering a free shuttle bus service from the Camden Yards Light Rail station to the North Avenue station. The bus will stop at each of the closed stations during normal hours.

In the case of inclement weather, the project will be moved to the Feb. 10-12 weekend.