BALTIMORE - An MTA bus drove into a pawnshop on Walbrook Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

There were no passengers aboard the bus. The bus driver was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to MTA officials, the preliminary investigation indicates the accident was related to the emergency brake. The MTA bus rolled back and truck two vehicles before it crashed into the pawn shop.

MTA police will continue to investigate the incident.

Owner says bus was empty and rolled down Clifton Ave before crash. No one was hurt. @ABC2NEWS pic.twitter.com/ckg0F0Llp4 — Brendan McNamara (@BrendanABC2) June 14, 2017