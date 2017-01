Mom of 6 children killed in fire asks for prayers

Katie Ward Malone, the mother of six children who were killed in a house fire last week, posted an update on her condition to Facebook Monday.

In the post, she said her breathing tube was removed, but she's unsure when she will be able to leave the hospital.

Malone said she wanted to thank everyone for their support, but also asked for supporters to honor her children.

Here's how she said you can honor her kids:

Bridgette, 11 - "It's as simple as making art. Sing a Hamilton tune."

Amelia,10 - "Speak out against injustice: women's rights, animal rights, bullying. And read. Copiously."

Amanda, 3, and Zoe, 3 "Sit down with your best friend, or worst enemy and figure something out. Solve a problem."

Billy, 2 - "Be helpful. Be very, very helpful."

Daniel, 9mo - "Smile and laugh."

She also asked prayers for her 8-year-old daughter who helped save her siblings.

"Don't forget my brave little Erin. She woke me and got me and Jack and Jane out of the house. She is a spunky super brave soul."

