BALTIMORE - A Baltimore chef will appear on The Food Network's show Guy's Grocery Games.

Brigitte Bledsoe, the corporate executive chef for Miss Shirley's Cafe, will appear on the show.

The show features four chefs who have appeared on Diners, Drive-ins and Dives. Miss Shirley's Cafe appeared on the show in January.

The chefs are asked to create different entrees using various ingredients from the show's Flavortown Market.

The episode premieres at 8 p.m. New Year's Day.

