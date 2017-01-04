'Miracle Molly' wins $25,000 for BARCS Animal Shelter

The story of "Miracle Molly" was a finalist in the 2016 Holiday Wishes People's Choice. The shelter has won $25,000 from Petco Foundation.

Molly was hit by a train in January of 2016. She was found on the tracks by Amtrack Officer Kevin McMullen.

She survived her injuries, but lost one of her legs. Officer McMullen visited Molly during her recovery and decided to adopt her.

RELATED: Molly the dog reunited with Amtrak officer who rescued her

BARCS thanked everyone who voted for Molly in a Facebook post Tuesday.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.