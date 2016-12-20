Man, woman injured in Gwynn Oak shooting

WMAR Staff
6:10 AM, Dec 20, 2016
9:09 AM, Dec 20, 2016

An active investigation is underway in Gwynn Oak Tuesday morning. Medical crews were called to the scene.

Police are investigating a shooting in Gwynn Oak in northwest Baltimore. Photo by Paul Jaffey/ABC2 News.

A man and a woman were injured after a shooting in Gwynn Oak Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the 3000 block of Oak Hill Avenue around 4:14 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Officers arrived to find a 29-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Motorists were advised to avoid Oak Hill Avenue between Norwood and Auburn Avenues. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

