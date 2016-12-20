Man, woman injured in Gwynn Oak shooting

A man and a woman were injured after a shooting in Gwynn Oak Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the 3000 block of Oak Hill Avenue around 4:14 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Officers arrived to find a 29-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Motorists were advised to avoid Oak Hill Avenue between Norwood and Auburn Avenues.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

BREAKING!!! On scene of shooting in NW Baltimore. Avoid Oakhill Ave. between Norwood and Auburn Ave. @ABC2NEWS #GMM2 pic.twitter.com/4WODwTujSR — Paul Jaffey (@PaulFromABC2) December 20, 2016

