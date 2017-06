The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore announced the arrival of a new zebra.

Zoo officials said the 2-year-old plains zebra named Adanna, also known as “Addie,” is joining female zebras Stella and Phoenix in the African Watering Hole section.

Welcome, Addie! Meet the new addition to the Zoo's plains zebra herd: https://t.co/pV0NphRfMV pic.twitter.com/9GIZgJNAhz — Maryland Zoo (@marylandzoo) June 21, 2017

“Addie is going to be a fantastic addition to our herd,” said Erin Cantwell, mammal collection and conservation manager. “She is curious, energetic and learns quickly. Addie has already mastered a few training techniques that allow us to care for her on a more individual basis.”

Addie and the other zebra females are being introduced behind the scenes in the barn and outdoor holding area.