Which members of Maryland's congressional delegation won't be attending Trump's inauguration

In two days, President-elect Donald Trump will take the oath of office and be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.

The visceral election fight led to some deep political divides, but are elected officials able to put that behind them?

While the majority of Maryland elected officials are planning to be in attendance at the inauguration, it's still a pill some are finding tough to swallow.

Rep. Elijah Cummings is one of seven other congressional representatives from Maryland who will be attending Friday's presidential inauguration, something he said is bigger than politics.

"The inauguration is bigger, by the way, than President-elect Trump," Cummings said. "I'm not attending as a celebration. I'm going to witness the peaceful transition of power."

Cummings said his own decision to attend is despite a series of tweets sent by Trump attacking long-time Rep. John Lewis, D-Georgia, a civil rights icon who marched with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., after Lewis said he does not believe Trump is a legitimate president due to reports of election hacking by Russia.

Cummings calls Lewis a close friend.

"John Lewis is one of my best friends in congress. He and I talked extensively yesterday. He certainly understands my decision and I think he agrees with it," Cummings said.

Newly sworn-in congressman and former gubernatorial candidate Anthony Brown took the attacks differently, tweeting that he will be "skipping" the inauguration due to Trump's "disrespect" of Lewis. A statement from first term Rep. Jamie Raskin cites the same reason for not attending, among others.

ABC2 News called the offices of all 10 members of the state's delegation to Congress.

The offices of Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, U.S. Reps John Sarbanes, Steny Hoyer, John Delaney and Dutch Ruppersberger said they will be attending.

And despite refusing to endorse him during the election, Gov. Larry Hogan said he will be in attendance to help foster a working relationship with the President-elect, a thought seconded by Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh Wednesday.

Both Pugh and Hogan said they received invitations to the inauguration.

