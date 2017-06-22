McKeldin Square reopens in Downtown Baltimore

McKeldin Square in Downtown Baltimore is scheduled to reopen Thursday.

The Downtown Partnership of Baltimore will host a ribbon cutting ceremony on Pratt and Light Streets to highlight the $4 million renovation.

The space includes new landscaping, more trees, terraced seating and public artwork. The yearlong renovation removed a large fountain in the Inner Harbor.

Pick up lunch at the Pratt St Mkt, then enjoy it on the lawns of McKeldin Square which reopens this morning at 11! pic.twitter.com/RYarQeuQ4s — Downtown Baltimore (@DowntownBalt) June 22, 2017

McKeldin Square was named after Theodore R. Mckeldin, a former Baltimore mayor and Maryland governor. Officials said the problem at the square was the old fountain blocked the view and an entryway to the Inner Harbor.

The reopening ceremony will take place at 11 a.m.