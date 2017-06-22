McKeldin Square reopens in Downtown Baltimore

9:08 AM, Jun 22, 2017
McKeldin Square in Downtown Baltimore is scheduled to reopen Thursday. The Downtown Partnership of Baltimore will host a ribbon cutting ceremony on Pratt and Light Streets to highlight the $4 million renovation.

McKeldin Square near the Inner Harbor is scheduled to reopen after a $4 million renovation. (Photo by Cassie Carlisle/ABC2 News)

The space includes new landscaping, more trees, terraced seating and public artwork. The yearlong renovation removed a large fountain in the Inner Harbor.

McKeldin Square was named after Theodore R. Mckeldin, a former Baltimore mayor and Maryland governor. Officials said the problem at the square was the old fountain blocked the view and an entryway to the Inner Harbor.

The reopening ceremony will take place at 11 a.m.

 

