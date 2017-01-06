Mayor Pugh addresses Baltimore water bill issues

Baltimore's mayor addressed concerns surrounding water bills for city residents Friday.
The city's department of public works is in the middle of upgrading water meters in order to modernize the system and improve the billing procedure.
Some customers, however, have complained of errors on their bills as a result.
"There was an issue with our IT system, and those high bills didn't get captured before they went out," Mayor Catherine Pugh said. "The key here is we were able to capture and find the issue and resolve the problem.
The city officially launched the new billing program last October.