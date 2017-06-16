Mayor of Hampden gets tricycle back

The unofficial mayor of Hampden has his tricycle back. Baltimore Police returned Lou Catelli's trike Friday.

If you live in Hampden you know Lou. Long before Uber or Lyft, he offered rides to mayors, city council members and beauty pageant winners on his iconic tricyle.

Last month, Catelli's tricycle was stolen. Thanks to social media and the help of the community and police, Lou's tricycle has been returned.

