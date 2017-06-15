Mayor Catherine Pugh encourages residents to buy local for Father's Day

With Father's Day only a few days away, Baltimore's mayor is encouraging residents to buy local.

Mayor Catherine Pugh gathered a group of local small businesses to city hall Thursday to show the media all they had to offer for the holiday.

From locally made men's clothing and ties to treating dad to a night at a microbrew pub, there is tons for things to buy and do for dad while keeping money here in Baltimore.

"The neighborhood businesses represented behind us are incredibly important to our local economy," said Bill Cole, vice president of Baltimore Development Corporation. "Small businesses employ 9 of 10 employees in the city of Baltimore. The folks behind us are an economic engine and we need to keep fueling them."

Father's Day is Sunday, June 18.