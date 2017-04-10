Maryland Zoo's 2 grizzly bear cubs get names: Nova and Nita
Associated Press
9:18 AM, Apr 10, 2017
BALTIMORE (AP) -- The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore now has names for its two grizzly bear cubs that came to the zoo from Montana.
The zoo says in a statement that the orphaned bear sisters are now Nova and Nita. The zoo says Nova is a Native American word that means "chasing butterflies" while Nita means "bear." Over 6,000 people voted on the bears' names.
ICYMI: bear keepers revealed the winning names in the grizzly sisters naming contest Friday. And, the winners are... NOVA & NITA! pic.twitter.com/1UpCsh5j7z
The bears were found last year trying to survive in the wild without their mother and they were captured after it was clear one cub was failing. A veterinarian discovered that the smaller of the cubs had been shot and it was treated. The cubs' mother was later found with shotgun wounds to her face and was euthanized.