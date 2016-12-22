Maryland U.S. Attorney's Office offers re-entry resources for ex-prisoners

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Baltimore announced a new effort to help recently released inmates transitioning back into society.

BALTIMORE - The Maryland U.S. Attorney's Office wants to help ex-prisoners transition back into society. 

As part of a federal re-entry initiative, the office published a list of government and private-sector agencies in the state that are helping people recently released from prison. 

"Former prisoners may face strong temptations to return to a life of crime, and we will hold them accountable if they do, but many programs are available to help them succeed," U.S. Attorney Rod J. Rosenstein said at a press conference Wednesday. "Our mission is preventing crime, not just sending people to prison, so we focus our crime-prevention efforts on two groups: school students, to deter them from turning to crime; and ex-convicts, to stop them from re-offending."
 
The guide contains more than 1,350 listings and is organized by county. The list will be updated regularly.
 

