Maryland sues developer over State Center project

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - The state of Maryland has gone to court to reject a $1.5 billion redevelopment plan for a large state office complex in Baltimore.

Doug Mayer, a spokesman for Gov. Larry Hogan, said Thursday the lawsuit filed against State Center LLC in Baltimore City Circuit Court signals how serious the administration is about moving forward with a viable plan.

The state filed the lawsuit on Wednesday, after the Board of Public Works voted to end the lease agreements on the languishing plan, citing high debt associated with it.

Michael Edney, an attorney for the developer, said after the board's vote that the developer plans to sue the state, because it's contractually bound to the leases canceled by the board.

The state's lawsuit asks the court to declare the leases invalid.