Maryland SPCA hosts toy drive for pets

BALTIMORE - The Maryland SPCA is collecting toys for the cats and dogs in their adoption center.

The toy supply is running low, and the SPCA wants to collect enough toys to entertain the animals in the shelter for the next year.

Recommended toys include Kongs, Buster Cubes, toy mice (without catnip) and plush, squeaky toys.

The SPCA said it's especially running low on Kongs, which include kibble and peanut butter for the dogs.

Donations can be brought to the SPCA's adoption center at 3300 Falls Road in Baltimore, or at Project Adopt in the White Marsh Mall at 8200 Perry Hall Blvd.

Toys and treats for the pets can also be purchased online from the MD SPCA’s AmazonSmile wish list. Items will be shipped directly to the shelter, and a portion of your donation will be donated back to the MD SPCA.

