Maryland SPCA collecting toys for pets

Throughout December, the Maryland SPCA is collecting toys for pets at the adoption center. The goal is to fill the "Presents for Pets" sleigh and collect enough toys to entertain the homeless cats and dogs for the next year.

“You should see how excited our cats and dogs get when they receive a special toy when they come to our adoption center,” said Nichole Miller, director of operations for the Maryland SPCA. “Providing toys and treats for the homeless pets in our care not only makes them happy, but toys and treats help to socialize pets, reduce stress and improve their overall wellness.”

The pets enjoy Kongs, Buster Cubes, toy mice (without catnip) and plus, squeaky toys.

New cat and dog toys and treats can be donated to the Maryland SPCA during normal business hours or at Project Adopt in the White Marsh Mall.

Toys and treats can also be purchased online from the MD SPCA's AmazonSmile wish list. The items will be shipped directly back to the shelter and a portion of the donation will be donated back to the Maryland SCPA.

Items for Presents for Pets will be accepted through Dec. 31.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.