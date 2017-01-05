Maryland prepares for first snow of the season

BALTIMORE, Md. - The Maryland State Highway Administration sprayed roadways with a salt brine solution to prepare for the state's first dusting of snow.

Forecasts show anywhere from a half inch to 3 inches in Baltimore City, with that, SHA says drivers need to be cautious.

"We want drivers to take this storm very seriously because pavement temperatures are at freezing or below, in fact our pavement censors are already telling us, on elevated surfaces, on our bridges that they're at temperatures below freezing, so that means that any type of moisture that hits the surface, the roads, has the potential to freeze," Lora Rakowski with SHA said.

The SHA has a $61 million budget to use this winter, 380,000 tons of salt and 2,700 people and pieces of equipment ready to dispatch.

"We have over a million gallons of salt brine ready to deploy," Rakowski said the interstate highways and main roads have been treated.

She said the SHA will deploy whatever resources necessary during a storm, and the money used is calculated after a storm.

"Speed limits are set for ideal weather conditions, and during any type of weather event that is certainly not ideal," Rakowski said, urging drivers to slow down tonight and tomorrow.

The SHA is encouraging people to stay off the roadway during the snow fall, from 7 p.m. until 4 a.m. They are concerned about getting their equipment out to clear the roads Friday morning, amid the rush hour traffic.

Crews normally stay on duty until 4 p.m., but will be working through the night into Friday to battle this storm.

Rakowski said their crews have been training during the summer, they've monitored supplies throughout the year, and are ready for this storm.

Drivers can track the latest road conditions by visiting SHA's website and clicking "CHART."