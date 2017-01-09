3 retailers offering online groceries for SNAP participants

Maryland is one of seven states to be selected for a pilot program allowing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) participates to buy groceries online.

Amazon, Safeway and ShopRite will participate in the program. The two-year pilot is scheduled to begin in the summer.

Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen both announced that the USDA had chosen Maryland.

"SNAP is our nation's first line of defense against hunger for millions of low-income families and their children," said Cardin. "I'm proud that Maryland will be participating in this pilot program, designed specifically to increase access to food and make the core SNAP program more effective and efficient. Low-income families often cannot afford the transportation to get them to and from the grocery store. This online purchasing option is a smart, cutting-edge solution that will come as tremendous relief for thousands of struggling families living in food deserts."

"The SNAP program is integral in helping families afford nutritious food every month, and I'm excited to announce this new partnership. Many SNAP recipients live in communities that the USDA defines as 'food deserts,' where they cannot access fresh vegetables and fruit. This pilot program will expand access for Marylanders in rural and urban communities and help keep families healthy," said Van Hollen.

The other states chosen to participate are New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Iowa, Washington and Oregon. SNAP serves more than 781,000 low-income Marylanders each month, nearly half of all participants are children.



