Maryland Book Bank's Bookmobile stopped by Good Morning Maryland on National Reading Day

Good Morning Maryland hopped aboard the Maryland Book Bank Baltimore Ravens Bookmobile on National Reading Day.

The library on wheels is part of the organization’s literacy initiative to help get kids proficient in reading by the 3rd grade. Back in November, ABC2 staff donated more than 1,000 children’s books and raised nearly $3000 to benefit young readers in Baltimore.

Christian Schaffer spoke with executive director Mark Feiring on the importance of reading.

