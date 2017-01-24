Longtime Baltimore banker "Miss Kitty" dies at age 95

BALTIMORE - Longtime Baltimore banker Miss Kitty passed away at age 95 Sunday.

Born on Able Avenue in Charles Village, Miss Kitty went to Eastern High School and after her husband bolted, leaving her with two children, she needed a job.

In 1950, she was hired by Midstate Community Bank and went to work in Govans. Determined to help women who found themselves in the same situation, she gave them power.

She gave one woman a loan who didn't even have a job.

Miss Kitty beat cancer twice, but finally wore down and died on Sunday at the age of 95. She was still working.

A viewing will be held Thursday at Mitchell Wiedefeld and a service will be held at St. Andrews in Roland Park at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

