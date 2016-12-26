Local organization makes Christmas brighter for those in need

Happy Helpers For The Homeless has been partnering with area organizations to help meet the needs of the less fortunate for over 24 years.

Founder Amber Coffman said her team will continue to help for another 24 Christmases and beyond.

"We are out here every Sunday doing this work," Coffman said. "It's just so important to be able to share your resources, your love, your time, whenever you can, whether it's Christmas Day or any other Sunday."

With truckload after truckload of gifts, food and supplies, Happy Helpers For The Homeless is making Christmas brighter for many.

"We just know that a lot of people go by with Christmas unnoticed or they're forgotten about and we just want to show them that they're not forgotten that there are people out there that do care."

The wrapped gifts come from special collections and contain necessities like warm clothes and toiletries.

"There's backpacks, towel sets then we have kids presents as well, so we have toys all different age groups," Coffman said.

"We came out with bagged lunches, sandwiches, sodas and waters," volunteer Rodina Johnson told ABC2.

Other volunteers also took time away from their Christmas Day festivities to teach their family an important lesson about giving.

"These children, especially mine, they're coming up in the age where they're expecting everything, so now they need to understand that not everything isn't given," Johnson said.

But the organization does this every weekend--not just during the holiday season.

"I think it's always at the forefront of our thoughts at the holidays because you're reminded of how much you have and you're reminded to then want to give; but, people are homeless and in need all year round," Coffman said.

Volunteers said seeing how grateful people can be is the best Christmas gift of all.

"It's always a blessing to give as to receive, so we started last year so we just decided to bring our children and let them know that they can be a blessing to others," Johnson said.

For more information or to volunteer for Happy Helpers For The Homeless, click here.

